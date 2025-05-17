24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Teen wanted for shooting 2 men in Brooklyn

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, May 17, 2025 12:53AM
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a teenager who is wanted for shooting two men in Brooklyn.

It happened Friday just before 6 p.m. on Prospect Place in Crown Heights.

One victim is a 33-year-oild who was shot in foot, another is a 26-year-old who was shot in the leg.

The suspect ran off after the shooting.

There is no word on what prompted the shooting.

