Woman injured in Queens stabbing

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A 60-year-old woman was injured in a stabbing in Queens.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday along 40th Road in Flushing.
Police say the victim was stabbed in the neck after a dispute with another man.
The victim is expected to recover.
No arrests have been made.
