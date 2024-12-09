Woman injured in Queens stabbing

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A 60-year-old woman was injured in a stabbing in Queens.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday along 40th Road in Flushing.

Police say the victim was stabbed in the neck after a dispute with another man.

The victim is expected to recover.

No arrests have been made.

