Woman injured in Queens stabbing

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, December 9, 2024 3:06AM
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A 60-year-old woman was injured in a stabbing in Queens.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday along 40th Road in Flushing.

Police say the victim was stabbed in the neck after a dispute with another man.

The victim is expected to recover.

No arrests have been made.

