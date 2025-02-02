Blue Man Group performing final shows in NYC, ending historic 34-year residency

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Blue Man Group is performing its final shows in the Big Apple on Sunday, marking the end to a historic residency lasting over three decades.

For more than 30 years, the international entertainment group has delivered captivating performances blending art, music, comedy and the element of surprise.

The group features three bald performers painted in blue who don't speak during the show, transcending the concept of communication beyond words.

Their first show debuted at the Astor Place Theatre back in 1991.

"Blue Man Group is unlike anything else in the world and is undeniably one of the most recognized and successful entertainment productions because of the hardworking cast, crew and creative team," said Jack Kenn, the group's managing director. "It was because of them that these shows captured millions of hearts night after night, and we give our utmost thanks."

While the curtains are closing in New York City, the Blue Man Group will continue to perform across the U.S., including in Boston and Las Vegas. Performances will also be held at the group's newest show location in Orlando starting early April.

The show has visited 25 countries around the world, splashing about 18,000 buckets of paint per year.

You can learn more about the show on the Blue Man Group website.

