Federal judge to consider whether to dismiss corruption case against NYC Mayor Eric Adams

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A key hearing on Wednesday could determine the next steps in New York City Mayor Eric Adams' corruption case.

Federal judge Dale E. Ho wants to hear from the Justice Department about its order to prosecutors to drop the mayor's charges.

Ho already indicated that the hearing was likely to be only an initial step when he wrote in an order Tuesday that one subject on the agenda will be a discussion of "procedure for resolution of the motion."

Also set for discussion are the reasons for the request to dismiss the indictment against the Democrat that charges the first-term mayor with accepting over $100,000 in illegal campaign contributions and lavish travel perks from a Turkish official and business leaders seeking to buy his influence while he was Brooklyn borough president. He has pleaded not guilty.

Early last week, Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove told prosecutors in New York in a memo to drop the charges because the prosecution "has unduly restricted Mayor Adams' ability to devote full attention and resources to the illegal immigration and violent crime." He said charges could be reinstated after November's mayoral election.

Two days later, then-interim U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon wrote to Attorney General Pam Bondi, saying Bove's request to drop charges in return for assistance in enforcing federal immigration laws would betray Bondi's own words that she "will not tolerate abuses of the criminal justice process, coercive behavior, or other forms of misconduct."

"Dismissal of the indictment for no other reason than to influence Adams's mayoral decision-making would be all three," Sassoon, a Republican, said of what she called a "quid pro quo" deal as she offered to resign. She also said prosecutors were about to bring additional obstruction of justice charges against Adams.

Bove responded to Sassoon with apparent anger, accepting her resignation and accusing her of "pursuing a politically motivated prosecution despite an express instruction to dismiss the case." He then informed her that two prosecutors assigned to the case were suspended with pay and that an investigation would determine if they keep their jobs.

If either of those prosecutors wished to comply with his directive to dismiss charges, he welcomed them to do so, but Hagan Scotten quit the following day, writing in a resignation letter that he supported Sassoon's actions.

Scotten wrote to Bove that it would take a "fool" or a "coward" to meet his demand to drop the charges, "but it was never going to be me."

In all, seven prosecutors, including five high-ranking prosecutors at the Justice Department in Washington, had resigned by Friday.

Since then, a small army of former prosecutors have gotten behind the defiant stand by Sassoon and other prosecutors.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul, who has the power to remove Mayor Eric Adams from office, met Tuesday with key leaders as she considered the mayor's future.

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams has already called on Mayor Adams to resign. So has Comptroller Brad Lander. Both were among many of the city's most prominent leaders meeting with Hochul on Tuesday.

Rev. Al Sharpton says Hochul has a fateful decision to make.

"My feeling is that the faith of the city, of the people, has been shaken and there needs to be a resolve," Sharpton said. "But at the same time, we must protect the law and not establish a precedent that could come back to haunt us."

The governor has the power to remove a mayor, but it's never been done before. But the Adams Administration is now in turmoil after the resignations of his deputy mayor for operations, his deputy mayor for health and human services, his deputy mayor for public safety and his first deputy mayor, his top lieutenant.

At issue is the mayor's agreement to use his executive authority to circumvent the City Charter and partner with immigration agents to identify and arrest criminal migrants.

Critics say Adams can't stand up to President Donald Trump because he is now beholden to him. That's an allegation the mayor has angrily denied.

On Monday, he seemingly compared his accusers to Nazis.

"If you tell a lie long enough-loud enough-people would tend to believe it's true. And that's what you're seeing right there, right now, a modern day Mein Kampf," Adams said.

In his response, Adams referred to one of his most vocal critics, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, a person the mayor says is reason enough not to step down.

Williams, who as public advocate would step in as mayor if Adams were to resign or be removed, insisted on Tuesday that he is not considering a run for mayor, and is instead focused on being reelected public advocate, but said he would be ready to step in if necessary, as per the City Charter.

"We are in a moment of crisis. Clearly, the mayor is engulfed in his own, and it remains difficult to watch," Williams said in a statement. "The job for the rest of us in elected office is to prevent his personal troubles from dragging our city into the crisis along with him."

Until then, Gov. Hochul will continue to seek advice from people like Lander and the Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr.

"I had a clear-eyed and frank discussion with Governor Hochul," Richards said. "I have full faith and confidence that she will continue to put the interests of our city and state first."

Lander is among those who will run against Adams in the June Democratic primary for mayor.

"When the deputy mayors resigned yesterday, I thought, OK, and then also when he gave that gross rant, instead of a thoughtful answer about what to do, I was like, OK, we are starting to go in the direction of where I think he's unable to discharge the powers and duties," Lander said.

Under the City Charter, Lander could convene a panel on mayor inability, which states if four of the five panel members vote that Adams is unable to govern, a vote by the entire City Council must take place in 21 days -- requiring a two-thirds majority to oust the mayor.

Lander said he and Hochul spoke about staying in communication for Wednesday's court case and beyond.

"There is what will come in a contingency plan is what happens on Friday," Lander said. "So there's a set of things we talked about watching and that, you know, we will continue to stay in dialog."

Adams' mayoralty spiraled into a political crisis after the Justice Department ordered prosecutors on Jan. 10 to drop the bribery and other charges against him. Adams has pleaded not guilty.

Several career prosecutors and supervisors of public-corruption cases resigned rather than carry out what they saw as an improper, politically based dismissal of the charges.

One of those who resigned was the interim U.S. attorney in Manhattan, who wrote that Adams' lawyers offered his cooperation on immigration policy in exchange for getting the case dismissed. The Adams attorneys have denied any quid-pro-quo offer, while saying that they told prosecutors, when asked, that the case was impeding the mayor's immigration enforcement efforts.

Ultimately, two senior Justice Department lawyers filed the requisite paperwork Friday to ask a judge to put a formal end to the case. That request spurred the hearing set for Wednesday.

Adams has insisted he was looking out for the city's interests, not his own, in cultivating a relationship with the president.

(The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.)

