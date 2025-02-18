Federal judge schedules hearing to address motion to dismiss Mayor Eric Adams case

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A federal judge in New York has summoned the Justice Department and lawyers for Mayor Eric Adams to a hearing Wednesday to discuss the motion to dismiss.

While the judge summoned Adams, his lawyers and the three Justice Department prosecutors who filed the motion to the dismiss to a Wednesday afternoon hearing, attorneys for Mayor Adams explicitly denied to the judge there was a quid pro quo, as asserted by now-former U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon.

"We told the Department that ending the case would lift a legal and practical burden that impeded Mayor Adams in his official duties," defense attorneys Alex Spiro and Bill Burke wrote in a letter to the judge. "What we never said or suggested to anyone was that Mayor Adams would do X in exchange for Y, and no one said or suggested to us that they would do Y in exchange for X."

The letter came in response to friend-of-the-court briefs by former federal prosecutors asking the judge not to approve the dismissal of the corruption charges.

The former prosecutors cited Sassoon's characterization of a quid pro quo in which Adams was let off the hook in exchange for his cooperation with President Trump's mass deportations.

The mayor's attorneys said Sassoon's characterization is inaccurate.

"At no time prior to, during, or after the meeting did we, Mayor Adams, or anyone else acting on behalf of Mayor Adams offer anything to the Department, or anyone else, in exchange for dismissal of the case. Nor did the Department, or anyone else, ever ask anything of us or the Mayor in exchange for dismissing the case. There was no quid pro quo. Period," defense attorneys wrote.

Judge Dale Ho ordered Adams, his attorneys and prosecutors to prepare to discuss "the reasons for the Government's motion, the scope and effect of Mayor Adams's consent in writing,' and the procedure for resolution of the motion," according to the judge's order.

Hochul convenes "key leaders" to discuss a "path forward"

The news comes as Gov. Kathy Hochul is convening "key leaders" at her East Side office for a series of meetings, both in person and virtually, to discuss a "path forward" for the city that could determine the future of Mayor Adams.

It comes after four the of the mayor's top aides announced their resignation from the administration on Monday.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Rep Gregory Meeks, State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, City Comptroller Brad Lander, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and the Rev. Al Sharpton will be among those who will speak to the governor Tuesday.

Neither the mayor or Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who would become acting mayor if Adams were removed, will be attending

"Mayor Adams has been clear that his loyalty is solely to the 8.3 million New Yorkers he represents, and the mayor is always available to speak with the governor about how we can continue to deliver for them," a spokesperson for the mayor said in a statement.

"All deputy mayors will remain in their roles for the time being to ensure a seamless transition," the mayors office said. Separately, there are four other deputy mayors who have not announced any plans to leave.

Hochul said having four deputy mayors that "feel unable to serve in City Hall at this time ... raises serious questions about the long-term future of this Mayoral administration."

Her powers to remove the mayor, which have not been invoked in 235 years of state history, come with "immense responsibility ... to remove a duly-elected mayor; overturning the will of the voters is a serious step that should not be taken lightly."

She is convening the meeting because "the alleged conduct at City Hall that has been reported over the past two weeks is troubling and cannot be ignored."

