Mayor Eric Adams says he is 'going nowhere' despite growing calls to step aside

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams is vowing to stay in office despite a second day of protests on Monday calling for him to resign.

It comes after Adams defiantly told two Queens church congregations over the weekend, "I am going nowhere."

Several deputy mayors expressed concerns about Mayor Adams' closeness with the Trump administration during a meeting at Gracie Mansion Friday night, and questioned whether they could continue to serve under those circumstances.

The mayor followed up with them Sunday and none have resigned.

"He speaks to them all day every day, and nobody has resigned," a spokesperson said.

Hesitation among top administration officials began circulating Friday after the mayor's uncomfortable appearance with border czar Tom Homan on Fox News. The deputy mayors expressed their dissatisfaction later in the day, and while rumors continued of imminent resignations over the weekend, none materialized.

Federal prosecutors filed their formal request to dismiss the mayors criminal case Friday night to Judge Dale Ho, who must now decide whether to accept the submission. Judge Ho has not yet responded to the government's filing, and could schedule a hearing to force federal prosecutors to explain their reasoning.

Critics predict Adams will carry out the Trump administration's mission on immigration and allow for more ICE raids in New York City if it means avoiding charges.

Some New York Democrats are also calling on Adams to step down.

On Saturday, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins told another media outlet, "it's probably time that he move aside." In Albany for a meeting this weekend, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams was encouraged to run.

House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries has not called for the mayor to step down, but said he has to answer to the community.

"Mayor Adams has a responsibility to convince the people of New York City that he will be able to continue to govern in a manner that puts their best interests first at all times," Jeffries said.

