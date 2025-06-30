Behind-the-scenes look at preparations for the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- In New York City, two things are guaranteed on the 4th of July: a hot dog eating contest on Coney Island and the massive Macy's Fireworks show.

The extravaganza is headed back to the East River.

The 25-minute show will feature 80,000 fireworks and draw crowds from all over the world.

Eyewitness News got a behind-the-scenes look at what you can expect on Friday.

These barges hold the magic of Independence Day.

They're being loaded with fireworks for the annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show.

"We have a lot of brand new shells a lot of new technology, so we look forward to surprising, delighting, creating a spectacle and lighting up the sky with beautiful art for that 25 minutes," said executive producer Will Coss.

Show designer, Gary Souza, is really excited about the new shells.

"It bursts first with a blue color and the blue disappears and the interlocking rings show up and then all of a sudden the blue comes back again so that's about four different things that happen within this one shell," Souza said.

50,000 fireworks will launch from barges that stretch about a mile along the East River, but another 30,000 will fly right from the Brooklyn Bridge.

"It will look like a waterfall underneath the bridge, then we add a bunch of fireworks above that sort of complement and join in with the Golden Mile," Souza said.

It's not just fireworks coming from the bridge, there will be projection mapping onto the bridge to highlight its beautiful structure.

"The east and west towers will have a variety of animations that will complement the score and complement the colors in the sky. A first of its kind, never have been done before," Coss said.

The city is setting aside viewing areas at Brooklyn Bridge Park and Piers 16 and 17.

100,000 free tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis starting Tuesday.

But there is plenty of public viewing along the FDR Drive.

This will be the 49th Macy's fireworks show, but it's a tradition that never gets old.

