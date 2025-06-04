Macy's 4th of July Fireworks return to the East River and Brooklyn Bridge

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show returns to the East River this year, launching from the iconic Brooklyn Bridge and four surrounding barges around the South Street Seaport.

After a decade of shows in the East River, the fireworks relocated to the Hudson River last year for the first time since 2013.

This years show will be centered around lighting up the city's skyline by the lower East River.

Thousands of shells and an array of effects from barges positioned along river will be a grand sight for spectators, with multiple viewing opportunities in Manhattan and Queens.

The Friday, July 4th Independence Day celebration comes as the city celebrates 400 years since its founding, Mayor Eric Adams said in an announcement Wednesday.

"The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show is one of New York City's most iconic traditions, drawing thousands from across our city, the country, and the globe to witness a world-class celebration of America's birthday right here in the heart of the Big Apple," said Mayor Adams. "Each year, this dazzling display lights up our skyline, boosts our economy, and brings vital support to local businesses. As we celebrate 400 years since New York City's founding, we're thrilled to welcome the crowds, once again, to experience an unforgettable Independence Day at our world-famous Brooklyn Bridge and East River skyline!"

The fireworks last launched from the Brooklyn Bridge in 2019.

The best views can be seen from the East Side and Long Island City.

Public viewing will be available from any area with an unobstructed view of the sky above the lower East River.

Additional details on public viewing locations, live broadcast details, and a city-sponsored lottery for free public viewing tickets will be announced in the coming weeks.

Spectators gather along Williamsburg's waterfront on the East River above Manhattan's skyline, Monday, July 4, 2022. AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

