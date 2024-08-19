1 dead, state of emergency declared after drenching storms move through Tri-State

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The aftermath of Sunday night's drenching storms and severe flooding is still being felt across the Tri-State area on Monday.

The flooding turned deadly in Connecticut where the storms dropped as much of 10 inches of rain. Crews recovered the body of a woman who disappeared and are still looking for a second woman.

Weather officials say the flooding was unrelated to Hurricane Ernesto, which on Monday was over the open Atlantic Ocean but still expected to cause powerful swells, dangerous surf and rip currents along the U.S. East Coast.

A second round of storms hit Suffolk County where a state of emergency has been declared.

LONG ISLAND

On Long Island, Suffolk County declared a state of emergency after large amounts of rainfall overnight pummeled the north shore, washing away roads and prompting rescues and evacuations.

Significant damage was reported from the heavy rain and flooding.

Suffolk County Police said they received dozens of calls from drivers stuck in floodwaters and from residents whose basements and first floors were flooded.

Multiple water rescues in Nesconset, Ronkonkoma, Smithtown and St. James.

Crews were out early Monday morning working to pump water from the intersection of El Dorado Drive and Jericho Turnpike in East Northport ahead of the morning rush hour.

CONNECTICUT

In Connecticut, one person was found dead after being swept away by floodwaters near Little River in Oxford and another was still missing Monday.

Oxford Fire Chief Scott Pellitier said one person was in a car and the other was clinging to a sign when a rapid stream of water swept them away.

Firefighters rescued more than a dozen people from a flooded restaurant in Beacon Falls, Connecticut, about 5 miles east of Oxford, on Sunday.

Floodwaters trapped 18 people inside the Brookside Inn Restaurant, and there were concerns that the restaurant's structure might be compromised.

Firefighters used an aerial ladder to get the people out of the restaurant and rescue a resident in a nearby apartment.

"The water is literally enveloping this whole restaurant. There was nowhere for them to go," said Jeremy Rodrigo, a volunteer firefighter in Beacon Falls. "And we were worried about the structural integrity of the restaurant because there are literally cars floating by and large objects that were hitting the building."

In Southbury, police asked residents via Facebook to stay home while roads were closed and crews responded to emergencies.

In nearby Danbury, city officials said in a statement that a mudslide prompted the evacuation of a home.

Fairfield County had 10 inches of rainfall on Sunday. Numerous roads were closed to traffic.

Trevor Ault has the latest from Connecticut.

NEW JERSEY

The rain in New Jersey was powerful enough to bring traffic to a grinding halt. Hundreds of vehicles had nowhere to go on the Garden State Parkway in East Orange.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority issued a travel alert for weather-related closures on the Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike.

The water there practically swallowed half a dozen cars, including a state trooper's cruiser.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

