New York City health commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan stepping down

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan submitted his resignation on Monday morning and will leave his office by the end of the year.

Vasan cited personal reasons for leaving, and not the ongoing investigations into the Adams administration.

Vasan has led the health department since March 2022.

The health department did not immediately comment.

Few other details were released.

