90-year-old man crossing the street killed in moped hit-and-run in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A 90-year-old man was struck and killed by a moped as he was crossing the street in the Homecrest section of Brooklyn on Tuesday morning, police said.

Zhuo Xie, of 2255 East 15th Street in Brooklyn, was crossing East 14th Street and Avenue U when he was hit by a blue moped that fled from the scene, police said.

Police said the man was in the crosswalk against the light when he was hit and suffered severe head trauma, officials said.

He was taken to NYU Langone Health, Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The moped was traveling southbound on East 14th Street through the intersection with a green traffic light when it hit the pedestrian.

The operator of the moped did not remain on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.