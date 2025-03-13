At least 3 New York City hotels receive subpoenas as part of immigration investigation

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- At least three New York City hotels housing migrants or the homeless have received federal subpoenas for lists of their residents as part of an immigration investigation.

The Roosevelt Hotel, Row NYC and Hotel Chandler received the subpoenas, requesting information of an alleged violation of federal immigration.

While the first two hotels have housed migrants, Hotel Chandler is a regular homeless shelter. However, the Candler Building on West 42nd Street had housed migrants, and law enforcement has said The Roosevelt Hotel, Row NYC and Candler Building all have connections to migrant gang activity.

No city employees were subpoenaed, and the city does not appear to be part of this federal probe.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the mayor said, "We cannot comment on any type of federal investigation."

It comes as Border Czar Tom Homan announced that he and Mayor Eric Adams "are meeting again this week."

Homan said Mayor Adams "made commitments," but they don't yet have "a signed agreement."

He said he ICE will continue to make arrests in New York State, despite the lack of help from local and state law enforcement.

"We are going to do our job, despite this administration," Homan said. "We are going to go arrest public safety threats, we are going to go arrest national security threats, we will double the man force here if we have to. Rather than one officer arresting the bad guy in the jail, now I've got to send a whole team because of officer safety threats to go look for this guy. Very inefficient."

Homan said that means they will send more officers into New York to "get the job done."

"New York State, you have to change the sanctuary status. If you don't, get out of the way. Because we're going to do our job," he said.

A spokesperson for Kathy Hochul said the governor has been clear with New Yorkers.

"She supports secure borders and deporting violent criminals but won't let New York help the Trump Administration tear babies away from their parents," the spokesperson said. "This isn't the first time Trump Administration officials have lied about our policies - and it probably won't be the last - but Governor Hochul is staying focused on keeping New Yorkers safe."

