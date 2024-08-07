New York City kids inspired as breakdancing, born in the Bronx, makes Olympics debut

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Breakdancing has come a long way since it got its start in the South Bronx more than 50 years ago.

Now it is making its Olympics debut in Paris as the games' newest competition on Friday and Saturday.

"It means a lot to me because, you know, breaking was originated here 50 years ago, now it's finally getting the recognition it deserves," said Kevin Morgan.

The U.S. will be represented by two B-boys and two B-girls. And Kid Glyde, the founder of the Kids Breaking League in Harlem, is one of the judges.

His students are dreaming big.

"Sometimes when I wake up, I look forward to breaking more than breakfast," said John Deluise. "So hopefully in the next years to come, in the next Olympics, hopefully I'll be competing."

Jorge Pabon, known as Popmaster Fabel, will also be watching.

"The fact that breaking is in the Olympics is a testimony to the brilliance of the youth of the inner city youth," Pabon said.

And breaking was a big part of his youth. He was part of the original Rock Steady Crew.

"As an artist. I felt a sense of purpose, I felt like, wow, I'm important," he said. "Look at me dance. I matter. I matter. And for a lot of us who are marginalized and, you know, against all odds, that's everything."

To many, breaking is a dance that relies on athleticism, but the Olympics considers it a sport.

And the breakers will be judged on five criteria including musicality and technique -- which is what students today are learning in the city where it all began.

