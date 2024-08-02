Lifeguards on duty for extra hours due to heat emergency plan rescue swimmer at Rockaway Beach

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- Lifeguards kept on duty for two extra hours under the NYC Heat Emergency Plan rescued a man in the waters off Beach 81st Street at Rockaway Beach on Thursday night.

The man was spotted by first responders struggling in the water at around 6:55 p.m. after the beach had already closed to swimming at 6 p.m.

NYPD and FDNY called in the lifeguards held on the clock until 8 p.m. as part of the city's new heat emergency policy

The man was pulled from the water and is expected to be OK.

Officials announced new safety protocols on Tuesday that would keep beach lifeguards after swimming hours so they are available to respond to emergencies during heat waves.

The plan to keep the lifeguards around two hours later goes into effect whenever the city declares a heat emergency.

Deputy Mayor Meera Joshi said there have been six drownings this year and all but one of them have happened after the beaches were closed.

"If there is no lifeguard on the chair, there is no chance you are going to get saved, if they cant see you, they cant save you," Joshi said. "We really want to ensure, especially when it is hot out, that there are more first responders on the beach."

NYC Deputy Mayor Meera Joshi joins Mornings @ 10 to discuss what happens when the city activates its Heat Emergency Plan.

FDNY, NYPD and parks maintenance crews will patrol the beaches, and if they spot a swimmer in distress, the lifeguards will be nearby.

"The idea is not to give people the false impression that it is safe, the water is dangerous, even in the day time, the water is dangerous, but it is particularly deathly after hours," Joshi said. "For those hours afterwards, we still have some first responders on the beach and ready to activate."

Mayor Eric Adams said thanks to the new protocol, the two lifeguards helped save a life.

OEM says due to high heat indices and temperatures, the City's Heat Emergency Plan will be extended through Monday.

Friday is the 22nd day the city has activated its heat emergency plan.

It's important to note that just because lifeguards are present an additional two hours, swimming is still not permitted after 6 p.m.

