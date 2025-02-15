Sliwa files to run for mayor of New York City, Cuomo posts campaign-style message

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo shared a campaign-style video suggesting a possible run for mayor of New York City.

Although he has not officially announced a campaign for office, the video shows Cuomo speaking about ensuring the safety of New Yorkers during a Valentine's Day event at the Johnson Houses Community Center in East Harlem.

On Saturday, Cuomo received an endorsement from H. Carl McCall, former rival and NYS Comptroller, urging him to run.

"I have never publicly urged a candidate to run for office. But I have never before felt it so necessary to use my voice. For these reasons, I urge Governor Andrew Cuomo to run for Mayor of the City of New York and I offer my full support," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Republican Curtis Sliwa has again tossed his hat in the race to become mayor of New York City,

"I'm running for the victims of crime, violence, housing insecurity, and homelessness who have been ignored for way too long. I'm running for every New Yorker who feels one paycheck away from being pushed out of the place we call home," Sliwa, the founder of the Guardian Angels and the Republican nominee for mayor, said.

Sliwa lost the race in 2021 to Eric Adams.

N.J. Burkett has more on the mayor's plan to get homeless off the streets.

