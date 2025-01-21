Adams defends attending President Trump's inauguration and outreach to discuss migrant policies

N.J. Burkett has the latest from City Hall on Mayor Adams' outreach to President Trump.

N.J. Burkett has the latest from City Hall on Mayor Adams' outreach to President Trump.

N.J. Burkett has the latest from City Hall on Mayor Adams' outreach to President Trump.

N.J. Burkett has the latest from City Hall on Mayor Adams' outreach to President Trump.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday defended his stance on attending Donald Trump's presidential inauguration in D.C. and reaching out to him to discuss immigration reform in the city moving forward.

Adams acknowledged he is determined to reassure the city's migrant community, while making no apology for his reluctance to publicly criticize Trump.

"If things that he does that I disagree on, I will reach out to the president and communicate with him," he said. "And there are going to be things we agree on, and things that we disagree on."

Adams -- once a Republican -- says he opposes "mass deportations" of undocumented immigrants.

Immigration agents have already began deporting those convicted of serious crimes.

"Those who commit violent crimes in our city have violated their right to be in our city, and in our country, and we're going to continue to collaborate with ICE around criminality," Adams added.

Immigration advocates say they are preparing for wholesale sweeps.

"We know that our communities are concerned," Murad Awawdeh, CEO of The New York Immigration Coalition told Eyewitness News. "We know that they are fearful, and he's making it clear that all immigrants are a target for this administration. So there is a deep sense of fear in this moment."

The city may be unable to prevent mass deportations, which is why Adams is keeping a more diplomatic approach rather than be confrontational.

"We've been having good conversations with ICE," said Adams. "We're going to continue to do so. Our team knows how important it is to coordinate and if you're not at the table, you're not able to give real good input. And that is our goal."

Adams skipped several Martin Luther King Day ceremonies to attend President Trump's inauguration. A choice he insisted Dr King would have approved.

ALSO READ | Immigrants fear Impact of President Trump's policies

Dan Krauth reports from New York City on the fears some immigrants have of President-elect Trump's potential immigration policies.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.