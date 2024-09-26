What is Mayor Eric Adams charged with? Read the indictment

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is charged with conspiracy, wire fraud and bribery charges in a five-count indictment that describes a decade-long trail of crimes.

The 57-page indictment unsealed Thursday lays out in meticulous detail each instance of Adams allegedly breaking the law.

A defiant Adams, flanked by supporters outside Gracie Mansion after the indictment was unsealed, insisted that he did nothing wrong.

"Everyone that knows me knows I follow campaign rules, and I follow the law. That is how I live my life," he said.

The U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan alleges in the indictment that Adams "not only accepted, but sought illegal campaign contributions" to his mayoral campaign. A senior official in the Turkish diplomatic establishment "facilitated many straw donations" to Adams and arranged for Adams and his companions to receive free or discounted travel on Turkey's national airline to destinations including France, China, Sri Lanka, India, Hungary, and Turkey, the indictment alleges.

Prosecutors allege that Adams accepted free trips and business class airline upgrades valued at more than $100,000.

MORE | Read the full indictment:

Adams "compounded his gains" from the illegal campaign contributions by gaming the city's matching funds program, which provides a generous match for small dollar donations. His campaign received more than $10,000 in matching funds as a result of the false certifications, according to the indictment.

Adams allegedly "solicited and demanded" bribes, including free and heavily discounted luxury travel benefits from a Turkish official, the indictment alleges, noting that the official was seeking Adams' help pertaining to regulations of the Turkish consulate in Manhattan. Adams created and instructed others to create fake paper trails in order to falsely suggest he had paid for travel benefits that were actually free, prosecutors allege. He also deleted messages with others involved in his misconduct, at one point assuring a co-conspirator that he "always" deleted her text messages, according to the indictment.

When the Turkish government asked for help in getting fire alarms approved for its Turkevi Center on the East Side, "It was his turn to repay the Turkish Official" and "Adams did as instructed," the indictment said.

The fire official in charge of assessing the tower's safety "was told that he would lose his job if he failed to acquiesce, and, after Adams intervened, the skyscraper opened as requested by the Turkish Official."

WATCH | Mayor Adams holds news conference after indictment unsealed:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.