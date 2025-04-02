New York City Mayor Eric Adams' primary challengers react to dismissal of corruption charges

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The dismissal of the corruption case against Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday comes just a day before the deadline for mayoral candidates to file to be on the ballot.

Now the question remains is if this decision will breathe new life into Eric Adams' reelection campaign.

Adams has denied from the very beginning that he did anything improper and insisted all along that the federal bribery case was politically motivated and payback by the Biden administration for criticizing Biden's border policies that left New York City with a migrant crisis and a bill for billions of dollars.

The judge was clear that we will not know whether Adams was innocent or guilty -- a jury never got to make that decision -- but even his opponents support the judge's decision.

"I want to praise Judge Dale Ho, I think we are starting to see the people who stand up with courage in the face of Trump's authoritarianism," said NYC Comptroller Brad Lander. "A dismissal with prejudice is far superior to one without prejudice, one that would leave our mayor dangling on a string every day, I have no idea what Eric Adams will do."

State Sen. Zellmor Myrie released the following statement:

"This is the right move by Judge Ho. But no court decision will make New Yorkers forget that when push came to shove, Eric Adams put his own needs above the city."

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams released a statement saying, "The mayor was always entitled to his day in court, instead, he's used his power and privilege to sidestep the process. We will soon find out if his refusal to stand up to Donald Trump was because he was afraid, or because he agreed with him."

Williams went on to question how New Yorkers can believe that Adams won't continue to put his "own interests above the best interests" of the city.

And Zohran Mamdani also spoke out, saying that he believes Adams "sold out New Yorkers and put himself above the public at every chance he could."

"Even the judge in the case agrees: this slimy deal reeks of a quid pro quo with the Trump administration," Mamdani said. "In exchange for his freedom, Adams has looked the other way while the federal government detains and disappears New Yorkers, steals money from our city, and wages war on working people. Adams should resign in disgrace."

