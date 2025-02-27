New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams considers mayoral candidacy: 'The stakes are too high'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams has taken a big step toward officially entering the race for mayor.

Adams has formed an exploratory committee and could officially announce a run for mayor in a matter of days.

On Thursday she declared "somebody has to be the voice of the soul of the city."

Adams says New York is under attack and that Mayor Eric Adams is unwilling or unable to protect the city.

"The stakes are too high for us to have a diminished mayoral administration," she said "We need an administration that can sound the alarm about what is at stake and work with the city's partners to protect New Yorkers."

The council speaker confirmed Thursday that she is considering a run to replace the mayor.

She suggested that Eric Adams' perceived loyalty to President Trump cripples his ability to advocate on behalf of New Yorkers, and that her experience in city government gives her an advantage over former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who could enter the race as soon as this weekend.

"Who has the experience right now on day one to come in, who's been working with the agencies, who's been working with the admin and administrative leadership right now? And I've been that person," Adams said.

Adams would be entering an already crowded race that includes City Comptroller Brad Lander and two other progressives: State senators Zellnor Myrie and Jessica Ramos. There's also socialist assemblyman Zohran Mamdani and former comptroller Scott Stringer.

At a candidates' forum on Wednesday night, the focus was on Mayor Adams-who was a no-show.

""Unlike Mayor Adams who raised your rent, and Gov. Cuomo who put you in Tier 6, I have the guts to ask for your endorsement in person," Mamdani said.

"If you can't come stand before the people who make this city run and answer their questions, then you should not be running for mayor," Lander said.

If she won, Adams would become the first woman mayor in New York City.

