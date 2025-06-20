NYPD Hate Crime unit investigating death and car bomb threats against Zohran Mamdani

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating death threats against New York City mayoral candidate and Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani.

Mamdani reportedly received multiple death threats in recent weeks, including a threat to blow up his car.

At least four threats were left via voicemail in the assemblyman's Queens office and included Islamophobic statements, according to his campaign.

On Thursday, following the start of the NYPD hate crime unit's investigation into the car bomb threat, Mamdani's office released the following statement:

"While Zohran does not own a car, the violent and specific language of what appears to be a repeat caller is alarming and we are taking every precaution," the campaign said. "While this is a sad reality, it is not surprising after millions of dollars have been spent on dehumanizing, Islamophobic rhetoric designed to stoke division and hate. Violence and racism should have no place in our politics. Zohran remains focused on delivering a safe and affordable New York."

