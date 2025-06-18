NYC Mayor's Race: Cuomo leads in new Marist poll but Mamdani closes gap

Phil Taitt reports more details on the front-runners in the Democratic primary race from City Hall.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Andrew Cuomo leads Zohran Mamdani by 10 points, 55% to 45%, in the final round of ranked choice voting, according to a new poll from the Marist Institute for Public Opinion.

While Cuomo continues to maintain his lead, the poll shows it is stagnant and the race is tightening. But the poll also shows a race not as tight as Mamdani has been saying.

Cuomo is the first-choice candidate of 38% of likely Democratic primary voters.

Mamdani comes in second with 27%, up from 18% last month.

Brad Lander and Adrienne Adams follow. Each receives 7% of the vote

When the city's ranked-choice voting system is simulated, Cuomo ultimately defeats Mamdani by 10 percentage points in the seventh round.

Brad Lander was eliminated one round earlier at 13 percent and every other candidate was stuck in single digits.

With the New York City primary just a week away both front runner are making their case to voters.

Cuomo spoke before a coalition of 3000 union members near 14th street sating he'll bring back stability to the city.

While Mamdani went to Astoria Queens to discuss his endorsement from Bernie Sanders.

