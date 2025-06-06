NY State Sen. Jessica Ramos to endorse Andrew Cuomo for New York City mayor

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York State Senator Jessica Ramos is reportedly endorsing Andrew Cuomo for New York City's next mayor.

Ramos, who is also running for mayor, is staying in the race and will remain on the ballot.

The progressive state senator has been critical of the former governor in the past, even questioning his mental acuity. Ramos was hoping to draw the union support that has backed Cuomo since he entered the race.

The two faced off alongside other candidates on the debate stage Wednesday night.

Ramos is expected to make the official announcement at an 11 a.m. news conference at the Carpenters Union.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.