Candidates hit their stride in the race for New York City mayor

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The race for New York City mayor is beginning to heat up, with Council Speaker Adrienne Adams officially throwing her hat in the ring, and some of the other candidates making policy announcements on their campaign trail.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo notched his second major union endorsement on Thursday. Teamsters Union Local #237, representing city employees, announced their backing of Cuomo.

"Your instincts, those New York instincts, tell you we're in trouble," Cuomo said. "You see the crime, you walk down into the subways, you see what's going on in the subways, you see the graffiti, you see the grime, you feel the city is out of control and it is at a tipping point."



Cuomo is focusing his campaign on public safety. In a campaign video, he portrayed New York as a city in crisis. He's promising to tackle everything from the homeless and mentally ill in the streets, to fear in the transit system and even the onslaught of e-bikes.

Meanwhile, Mayor Eric Adams announced an initiative to improve conditions in Washington Square Park.

Adams claims crime is trending lower and that jobs in the city are on the rise, but he's trailing the former governor in the polls, and the latest puts his approval rating at 20%. The mayor also had to endure withering questions in Washington on Wednesday, by members of his own party.



The mayor insists he is in the race to stay.

"In spite of all that I've gone through personally, I've been able to move forward the agenda of this city," he said. "And so, the only game you are guaranteed to lose is the game you forfeit by getting out of the game. I'm not. I'm not. Listen. I'm not a quitter. I'm a New Yorker. We never surrender, never give up."

As for some of the other candidates made policy announcements on Thursday, including City Comptroller Brad Lander, who focused on housing, and Senator Zellnor Myrie, who focused on after-school child care.

