Adrienne Adams looks to shake up race for New York City mayor

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's a shakeup in the New York City mayor's race as a big name jumps into the ring, looking to unseat Eric Adams.

This time it's someone that's gone toe-to-toe with Eric Adams in local government, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.

She's launching her bid less than four months away from the June primary.

It comes as new poll numbers show Eric Adams' rating at an all-time low.

Adrienne Adams, who was elected by her colleagues back in 2021 and broke the glass ceiling as the first ever African American speaker.

She has spoken in recent days about trust needing to be restored to government, from the White House to the steps of City Hall.

She filed her paperwork, the first step potentially running for mayor, after she was heavily encouraged to toss her hat into the ring.

At Adrienne Adams' State of the City address, she described the leader she believes New York City deserves.

"New York City is bigger than one person. And our city deserves leadership that prioritizes its people over individual glory or interests," Adrienne Adams said. "We need solutions, more than slogans. Service, rather than saviors. And partnership over patriarchy."

Meanwhile, Mayor Eric Adams, who spent the day in our nation's capital being grilled with questions from lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee regarding New York's sanctuary city status, has another issue, his approval rating.

According to a Quinnipiac University poll, 56% say he should resign while 20% support him staying in office.

Last week, Former Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his candidacy in the mayor's race.

Cuomo is expected to pick up a major union endorsement from the Teamsters Local 237, which follows the Carpenters Union.

City comptroller Brand Lander and State Senator Zellnor Myrie are expected to announce campaign proposals on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, some candidates running for mayor will take part in a discussion on environmental issues impacting New York City.

The New York League of Conservation Voters Education Fund is hosting the forum in Greenwich Village.

City Comptroller Brad Lander, State Senator Jessica Ramos, and former Comptroller Scott Stringer are among those expected to attend.

