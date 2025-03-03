How Andrew Cuomo's bid for mayor is already shifting the political landscape in New York City

CeFaan Kim has more on those speaking out about former Governor Andrew Cuomo running for mayor.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Election day is still eight months away, but after Andrew Cuomo announced his bid for New York City mayor over the weekend, his opponents are rallying with a sense of urgency.

When Cuomo officially tossed his hat into the ring over the weekend, he instantly reset the dynamics of the race for New York City mayor -- and many believe he immediately claimed the frontrunner status.

His announcement has already shifted the political landscape in New York City and Mayor Eric Adams and City Comptroller Brad Lander had plenty to say on Monday morning.

For the first time, Adams acknowledged Cuomo's bid but said he hasn't seen Cuomo's campaign launch video.

When asked about Cuomo's pledge to "save" NYC, Adams said -- "yes I do believe we need to be saved from him."

"Look at what was happening in this city in 2020 and look at where we are now, crime was through the roof, a lot of laws were passed that had a major impact on our public safety, but in spite of that, look at what we were able to accomplish," Adams said.

Meanwhile, Lander on Monday demanded Cuomo return the $28 million of taxpayer money he allegedly used on his personal legal defense after he was accused of sexual harassment and resigned as New York governor in 2021.

"Andrew Cuomo repeatedly abuses power for his own purposes, that's what the Justice Department, let's remember the Biden Justice Department, found at the conclusion of their investigation," Lander said. "In the coming days it seems, Andrew Cuomo is going to seek more taxpayer funds through New York City's campaign finance program to run for mayor before New York gives him one more dollar of taxpayer funds to run for mayor, Andrew Cuomo should return the $28 million he is using to abuse power for his own ends."

Lander urged Cuomo to return the money so it can be spent on services like housing, afterschool and pre-K.

Later Monday Cuomo will release his first policy statement as a mayoral candidate, outlining how to make the city more affordable.

His proposals include expanding free preschool for 3-year-olds to make it truly universal, creating free bus routes, building affordable housing and reducing taxes for some residents.

The former governor has jumped into an already full race of candidates looking to unseat the embattled Adams -- one that includes a current comptroller, a former comptroller, two state senators and a current and former state assembly member.

And as if the race wasn't already crowded enough, City Council speaker Adrienne Adams has formed an exploratory committee and says she will make a decision this week.

For her part, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she will work with whomever is chosen as mayor on improving public safety and quality of life.

She says "the smart voters of this great city" will "select someone that they believe will accomplish those goals and in that case, that will be a partner of mine."

