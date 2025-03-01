Former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces run for NYC mayor

NEW YORK CITY -- Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he is running to be mayor of New York City.

Cuomo, who served as the state's 56th governor, made the announcement on his social media pages on Saturday afternoon.

"Our city is in crisis. That's why I am running to be Mayor of New York City. We need government to work. We need effective leadership," said Cuomo in a statement accompanying his video message.

Regarded by some as a skilled crisis manager, the former governor resigned in disgrace in 2021 amid multiple accusations of sexual harassment and questions about COVID deaths in nursing homes.

"He's got to run a campaign that less exposes him to these kinds of allegations and more about performance on particular issues that people care about," veteran political consultant Hank Sheinkopf told ABC7 last week.

Sheinkopf believes changing priorities could help Cuomo.

"People are not interested in ethics right now. They're interested in a cleaner city, a safer city and a more hospitable city," he said.

Supporters were already planning fundraisers and other events for early March, anticipating Cuomo would decide to primary a weakened Mayor Eric Adams.

In mid-February, Cuomo received an endorsement from H. Carl McCall, former rival and NYS Comptroller, urging him to run.

"I have never publicly urged a candidate to run for office. But I have never before felt it so necessary to use my voice. For these reasons, I urge Governor Andrew Cuomo to run for Mayor of the City of New York and I offer my full support," McCall wrote at the time.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

