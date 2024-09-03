Former NY Gov. Cuomo to testify publicly before Congress on COVID-19 response, nursing home deaths

The highly anticipated appearance on September 10 is the first time Cuomo will testify publicly before lawmakers about his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The highly anticipated appearance on September 10 is the first time Cuomo will testify publicly before lawmakers about his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The highly anticipated appearance on September 10 is the first time Cuomo will testify publicly before lawmakers about his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The highly anticipated appearance on September 10 is the first time Cuomo will testify publicly before lawmakers about his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- For the first time, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will testify publicly before the House's select subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic next Tuesday afternoon, according to a letter released by the subcommittee.

The highly anticipated appearance on September 10 is the first time Cuomo will testify publicly before lawmakers about his response to COVID-19 and comes after Cuomo sat for a seven-hour, closed-door deposition on Capitol Hill in June.

Chairman Brad Wenstrup, R-OH, said in a statement that Cuomo "owes answers" to those who lost loved ones during the onset of the pandemic, especially for the "15,000 families" who endured nursing home-related deaths.

"A true leader owns up to his mistakes and takes responsibility for wrongdoing," Wenstrup wrote in the statement. "That is not what we saw from Mr. Cuomo during his term as governor nor during his transcribed interview."

In a statement released by his spokesperson, Cuomo said in part, "The American people deserve the truth, and these partisan political games must stop because this is a matter of life and death."

The embattled former governor has been scrutinized for his pandemic response for years. After Cuomo's deposition in June, New York Rep. Marc Molinaro said his father died in a nursing home during COVID and he is now demanding accountability.

Dan Krauth has more on the investigation into lithium-ion battery farms.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.