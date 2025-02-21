MTA retrieves woman's diamond ring after it fell down subway grate

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 70-year-old woman was overjoyed when the MTA worked some magic to retrieve a precious ring she dropped down a grate in East Harlem.

Mayra Lora was devastated when she accidentally dropped her diamond ring down a subway grate at Lexington and 104th street on Thursday night.

The ring fell off while Lora was removing her glove and holding her boyfriend's hand, leaving her heartbroken.

The 70-year-old was desperate for help and contacted the MTA who came to her rescue on Friday and retrieved the ring for her.

When the MTA handed Lora her special ring, she was overjoyed.

"I was speechless and grateful," Lora said. "I got emotional and started crying."

The ring was made 25 years ago and is especially significant to Lora because it is engraved with the names of her three children.

Michelle Charlesworth has more on the heroic story involving an umbrella.

