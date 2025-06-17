Local Muslim and Jewish Iranian-Americans closely watching Iran, Israel strikes

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Iranian-American New Yorkers are closely monitoring the deepening conflict between Israel and Iran as the two countries exchange a volley of strikes.

Aerial attacks between Israel and Iran continued overnight into Tuesday, marking a fifth day of strikes following Israel's Friday attack.

That surprise operation hit at the heart of Iran's nuclear program, striking key facilities and killing several nuclear scientists as well as high-ranking military leaders, Israeli officials say.

There were major traffic jams in Tehran after President Trump warned residents to leave.

There are an estimated one million Iranian-Americans (often calling themselves Persian-Americans) - among them, a variety of faiths and opinions on the ongoing conflict.

Some worry about an Iran armed with nuclear capabilities.

"Hopefully, there's peace in the world and they never get the power to build a nuclear bomb, because they can't be trusted," Itan Rahmani said.

Tanya Namdar's daughter is getting married in two weeks in Israel. "Do I think it's right? 100%. Had to be done for the safety of the whole world," Tanya Namdar said of Israel's strikes.

Others are reeling from the recent escalation in the Middle East and the Trump administration's response.

Nasim Alikhani is a businesswoman who runs Sofreh Cafe. She was just in Iran and says she can't believe Trump would tell millions in Tehran to leave.

"If you combine the population of New York and London together, that becomes the population of Tehran. Where are these people are going to go?" Nasim Alikhani reacted.

"The Iranian people are beautiful people," John Moore III said. "Doesn't matter, Muslim or Jewish. No mother wants to lose their child."

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.