Restaurants can begin building outdoor dining spaces, DOT says

Raegan Medgie has the latest from Midtown.

Raegan Medgie has the latest from Midtown.

Raegan Medgie has the latest from Midtown.

Raegan Medgie has the latest from Midtown.

MIDTOWN -- With the warmer and sunnier weather, you may be tempted to eat outside and starting today, New York City restaurants with permits can begin building outdoor dining setups.

The official start of outdoor dining season is April 1st.

The Department of Transportation said 600 restaurants received the okay to build roadway dining structures. Another 2,000 locations are cleared for sidewalk dining.

Outdoor dining has been a work in progress and has evolved from where it started during the pandemic.

Now, an entire interactive website is devoted to helping restaurants properly set up.

The site, Dining Out NYC, provides information ranging from how far a roadway cafe must be from a crosswalk or fire hydrant to the materials for an overhead covering.

The site always spells out how restaurants should maintain and clean their outdoor dining spaces.

"They have to build in a way that the floor can be lifted for cleaning every week," New York City DOT Commissioner Yadanis Rodriguez told Eyewitness News.

The DOT also noted that several restaurant applications are still pending.

For this Neighborhood Eats, Eyewitness News sits down with Lilka Adams, owner of Lloyd's Carrot Cake, who cranks out hundreds of cakes every day.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.