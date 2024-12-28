Police find homeless man on fire inside New York Penn Station

A man is fighting for his life after being set on fire at Penn Station.

A man is fighting for his life after being set on fire at Penn Station.

A man is fighting for his life after being set on fire at Penn Station.

A man is fighting for his life after being set on fire at Penn Station.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A man is fighting for his life after police and fire crews responded to a person on fire at New York Penn Station.

Police responded to the scene just after 8 p.m. Friday after a straphanger told them a man was on fire.

The victim, a 67-year-old homeless man, was taken to New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical condition.

He suffered burn injuries to his legs and upper body.

The cause of the fire is under investigation with police working to determine if the fire was started by the victim or someone else.

ALSO READ | Puppy stuck on frozen NJ lake for hours brought home to safety with help of drone

Sonia Rincon reports on a puppy stuck on a frozen lake and is now safely at home.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.