2 teen girls arrested in theft of 10-year-old dog 'Milkshake' from Bronx apartment

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Police arrested two teenage girls in the theft of a 10-year-old dog named "Milkshake" in the Bronx.

The female dachshund was taken from an apartment on Tiffany Street around 8 p.m. on May 4.

Authorities released photos of the two suspects. The two 16-year-old girls are now facing charges of grand larceny and harassment.

Milkshake's owner, Monica Montanez, had said it was the longest she had been away from her dog and her absence had been agonizing. It's not yet known if Milkshake was safely returned to her family.

"Walking into my household is very deafening, very quiet, you know, like dealing with the silence of no snoring, no jingles, no nails on the floor," Montanez said.

She said the day Milkshake was stolen from her apartment she was hosting a birthday party for her 6-year-old son.

Montanez said it was the first time Milkshake had joined the kids as they played in the hallway of the apartment, and a short time later, she was nowhere to be found.

"We jumped into action and started searching the building, so the only logical thing we could do, by 9 p.m. we were filing a police report, so the next day we were posting fliers by the afternoon," she said.

"Just bring her back, you think you love her? I love her more," Montanez said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

