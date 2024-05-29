New York City police searching for 10-year-old dog stolen from Bronx apartment

NYPD are asking for the public's help to find a 10-year-old dog who was stolen from an apartment in the Longwood section of the Bronx.

NYPD are asking for the public's help to find a 10-year-old dog who was stolen from an apartment in the Longwood section of the Bronx.

NYPD are asking for the public's help to find a 10-year-old dog who was stolen from an apartment in the Longwood section of the Bronx.

NYPD are asking for the public's help to find a 10-year-old dog who was stolen from an apartment in the Longwood section of the Bronx.

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a 10-year-old dog that was stolen from a home in the Bronx earlier this month.

The female dachshund named Milkshake was taken from an apartment on Tiffany Street around 8 p.m. on May 4.

On Tuesday, authorities released photos of the two unidentified suspects they are looking for in connection to the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.