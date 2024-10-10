What to know about the Staten Island Half Marathon hosted by the New York Road Runners

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Road Runners will once again host the Staten Island Half Marathon on Sunday!

More than 9,000 runners are expected to take to the streets in the sold-out race, which has taken place for nearly 37 years.

Part of the "Five-Borough Series," the Staten Island Half is one of 60 adult and youth races put on by the nonprofit. Many runners participate in the over 13-mile race as preparation for the TCS New York City Marathon in November, which also starts on Staten Island.

"With three weeks until the TCS New York City Marathon, the NYRR Staten Island Half serves as a precursor of the enthusiasm, excitement, and anticipation Staten Island always brings to the marathon course," said Rob Simmelkjaer, CEO of New York Road Runners.

The race will commence in two waves, with the first one beginning at 8 a.m. and the second group following at 8:30 a.m. Runners will start on Bay Street below Slosson Terrace, and will finish the race on Bay Street near the U.S. Postal Service building.

In order to get to the race, event organizers strongly recommend taking the Staten Island Ferry, as there will be street closures and no parking areas.

Nearly 1,000 runners from Staten Island took part in races by the New York Road Runners in 2023, and the borough includes more than 800 members.

