NYC Schools Chancellor Banks announces policy changes coming for student cellphone use

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks on Thursday said he is working out the details of upcoming policy changes governing the use of cellphones in city public schools.

Banks indicated details will be announced in the next few weeks while talking to Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter for "Up Close."

"We are going to make some changes," Banks said. "We haven't said anything definitive yet. We've got a couple of weeks, we are going to try to work out the kinks. I don't see any real good use for kids having phones. We think it has contributed to a lot of negative behavior and we are certainly taking a very strong look at this and we will have something to say very soon."

Banks added students may still be permitted to bring their phones to school, but the new policies are expected to essentially ban use during classes. How that is implemented is now being considered.

Cellphone usage is currently a school-by-school decision, with the education department leaving it up to individual principals. Some schools collect phones at the at the start of the school day, some require students put their devices in lockable pouches and still others allow students to keep their phones in their possession the entire day.

United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew says he's encouraged the education department to talk to teachers and the others in the schools in formulating the policy, including what works in schools that collect cellphones at the beginning of the day.

"If you talk to any individual teachers, they will say get rid of cell phones in the classroom," added Mulgrew. "We need to workshop the issue this summer to get a broader take from our membership, about what works and doesn't from schools that already collect cell phones."

Banks acknowledged he has talked to principals, teachers and students all across the city, and overwhelmingly they have seen these phones as a real distraction in schools.

Banks has said the policies being considered will not create any costs to students, unlike the side business that emerged during the Bloomberg administration that charged $1 for students to store their phones at nearby bodegas or other stores during school hours.

