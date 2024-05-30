Gov. Kathy Hochul considers smartphone ban in New York schools

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Kathy Hochul is considering a ban on smartphones in New York schools to keep children safe and make sure their attention is on learning.

The governor says it is harmful for kids to scroll through their social media feeds -- especially during school hours.

"Why are our young people on their devices all day long during school hours?" Hochul asked during an interview on MSNBC on Thursday morning. "How are they learning?"

Hochul says addictive algorithms make young people prisoners in a space where they are cut off from social connections.

She is suggesting a low-tech solution -- flip phones without internet access -- so parents can still call or text if there is an emergency.

"You don't have to be in the world of social media throughout the day," she said.

Hochul said she will likely submit a bill later this year so that lawmakers can vote on it in next year's legislative session.

Until then, she plans to talk to parents and educators.

"I want to have conversations first, I think talking to the parents, I have already, this is something they would welcome," she said.

ALSO READ | NYPD warning thieves targeting Central Park visitors in Zelle scam

Janice Yu has the full report on Zelle scamming.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.