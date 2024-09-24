NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks to retire at end of year

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks will retire at the end of the year.

The announcement comes amid a federal investigation into Mayor Eric Adams' administration that caused Banks' phone to be seized.

Banks will retire at the end of the calendar year, according to a letter he sent to City Hall obtained by ABC News.

The letter, dated Tuesday, suggested the decision was in the works prior to the federal investigations that have engulfed the Adams administration. But in recent weeks, the home Banks shares with Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright was raided by federal investigators, who seized his phone.

Banks' two brothers are also involved in the investigations which encompass bid-rigging for city contracts and enforcement of nightlife regulations governing bars and clubs.

Read Banks' letter below:

"I am writing to humbly inform you of my decision to retire as Chancellor of NYC Public Schools.

During our meeting earlier this year, I advised you that I intend to retire at the end of this calendar year after ensuring the school year got off to a good start. I have decided to retire effective December 31, 2024, after dedicating nearly 40 years of service to New York City's public schools.

I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished during my tenure and the opportunity to work alongside such dedicated professionals to shape the future of education in our great city is one that I will always cherish. We have faced many challenges and made significant strides in improving the educational landscape for our students, families and educators. Together we laid the groundwork to ensure every child can read, expanded special education services and gifted & talented programs, improved school food, welcomed over 45,000 migrant students and, through a series of innovative partnerships ensured that all students will graduate on a pathway to a rewarding career and long-term economic security, equipped to be a positive force for change.

Serving as Chancellor has been a profound honor and a deeply fulfilling experience. Thank you for the opportunity to serve, and for your support throughout my tenure. Please know that I will do everything possible to ensure a smooth transition. I am confident that NYC Public Schools will continue to grow, innovate and excel under the next Chancellor."

Adams' police commissioner Edward Caban resigned earlier this month after FBI agents served subpoenas on him, Banks, two deputy mayors, and a city contractor and a top mayoral adviser, among others.

New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan also submitted his resignation Monday and will leave office by the end of the year. He says he's leaving the post due to personal reasons and not due to the ongoing federal investigations involving the Adams administration.

Adams released the following statement about Banks' retirement:

"I am immensely grateful and proud of the work accomplished in New York City Public Schools under Chancellor David Banks. In less than three years, our city's public schools have transformed - from ensuring schools were safe and open coming out of the pandemic to a space that has increased our students' reading scores, math scores, and graduation rates. We've implemented critical initiatives like 'NYC Reads,' 'NYC Solves,' and universal dyslexia screenings, while also ensuring a seamless and timely coordination with partners to welcome, enroll, and support thousands of newly-arriving students and their families on a citywide scale. We've done all this and more on behalf of nearly 1 million public school students, and Chancellor Banks was crucial to getting that done every day. On behalf of all New Yorkers, we thank Chancellor Banks for his service, and wish him well in his retirement at the end of the calendar year."

