NYC schools chancellor says policies on ICE investigations have not changed despite new directive

Raegan Medgie is live from City Hall with the details about the new guidance.

Raegan Medgie is live from City Hall with the details about the new guidance.

Raegan Medgie is live from City Hall with the details about the new guidance.

Raegan Medgie is live from City Hall with the details about the new guidance.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- City agencies in New York are working through confusion over President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

It comes after an updated guidance was issued to city agencies about whether city employees should allow federal agents into schools, hospitals and municipal buildings.

Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos says the policy at the city's public schools has not changed and employees have been directed to not allow federal agents onto property without a warrant.

"We unequivocally stand with all children in our city regardless of immigration status. We want to be very clear-our policies have not changed," she said. "Above all else, our promise to families remains the same-New York City Public Schools is committed to serving every student, regardless of immigration status, national origin, or religion."

However, that differs from updated guidance distributed to many other city agencies, directing city workers to step aside and allow federal agents to access municipal buildings if they feel their safety is threatened by arrest or other actions.

That shift was met with backlash from City Council members, labor unions, immigration advocates and legal services providers.

The city suggested Friday night that it was "in the process of finalizing further guidance," calling it "a rapidly evolving situation."

"We are here today to send a very clear message to the mayor and to everybody here in the city. We are a city that protects immigrants. We are a city that supports immigrants. We do not need ICE in schools. We do not need ICE in hospitals. We do not need ICE in any public building." Daniel Coates, Make the Road New York, said.

The mayor's office has stressed it is not instructing workers to open doors for federal law enforcement.

Officials within the administration say the guidance is in the interest of keeping all city workers safe.

ALSO READ | Immigrants fear Impact of President Trump's policies

Dan Krauth reports from New York City on the fears some immigrants have of President-elect Trump's potential immigration policies.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.