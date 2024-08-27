Beachgoers help shark back into ocean after it washed ashore at Rockaway Beach in Queens

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- People at Rockaway Beach in Queens helped a shark back into the ocean after it washed ashore on the sand on Monday.

Zoe Berger, who captured video of the animal, says the shark wasn't beached for long before two men and a woman took action, jumping into the water to help guide it back to sea.

Berger says one of the men helping had to hold the shark by its fin and steer it back to the ocean.

This specific type of shark is called a thresher shark and is considered a vulnerable species.

Meanwhile, on Sunday a man was injured at a beach in South Jersey on Sunday after a possible shark bite.

