Man injured at South Jersey beach after possible shark bite

VENTNOR, New Jersey -- A man was injured at a beach in South Jersey on Sunday after a possible shark bite.

It happened at approximately 9:30 a.m. at Surrey Avenue Beach in Ventnor.

The Ventnor City Beach Patrol told Action News a man was in the water when his hand may have been bitten by a shark.

Authorities say they are still working to confirm the details, but a shark was not spotted in the water.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

Beachgoers are now only allowed into the water up to their knees until local leaders say otherwise.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.