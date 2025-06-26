14-year-old dies after being shot in the head in Queens, police say

QUEENS (WABC) -- A 14-year-old was killed after he was shot in the head in Queens on Wednesday, according to police.
EMS responded to 90-14 161 Street in Queens and found a male dead at the scene.
Police said a firearm was recovered.
The investigation is ongoing.
