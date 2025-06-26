24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

14-year-old dies after being shot in the head in Queens, police say

WABC logo
Thursday, June 26, 2025 1:53AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

QUEENS (WABC) -- A 14-year-old was killed after he was shot in the head in Queens on Wednesday, according to police.

EMS responded to 90-14 161 Street in Queens and found a male dead at the scene.

Police said a firearm was recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.


* Get Eyewitness News Delivered


* Follow us on YouTube


* More local news


* Send us a news tip


* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW