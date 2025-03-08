23-year-old shot and killed inside Brooklyn building lobby

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A 23-year-old man was shot and killed inside a building lobby in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn on Friday afternoon, police said.
Officers responded to 132 Herkimer Street at 6:25 p.m. for reports of a shooting and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.
The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County where he was pronounced dead.
There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.
