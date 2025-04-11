Lawmakers aim to make changes after New York City sightseeing helicopter crash

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Accidents involving city sightseeing helicopters like Thursday's tragedy are extremely rare -- but so are survivors when they do happen.

Including Thursday's deadly crash, 25 people have been killed in New York City sightseeing helicopter accidents in the last 40 years.

All victims were aboard the aircraft, including five tourists in 2018 in a helicopter that plunged into the East River. No one has ever been hurt on the ground in these incidents.

"We averted disaster possibly by just minutes. And that is the concern here. Which is if a helicopter gets in trouble in a densely populated area like Manhattan, the disaster could be far worse," said New York State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal.

Hoylman-Sigal has been trying to limit helicopter traffic over the city to first responders, news and necessary transport -- he has also been trying to ban sightseeing helicopters.

"There's no reason to allow tourists and tour flight operators to use our valuable precious airspace," he said.

In 2009, a sightseeing helicopter collided with a small plane in midair over the Hudson, killing nine people.

In 2011, another helicopter crashed in the East River, killing three tourists. It was a Bell 206 like the one that crashed on Thursday. The pilot in that crash survived -- as did the pilot in 2018. The tourists' deaths blamed in part on safety harnesses, which were overhauled after that accident.

Hoylman-Sigal says there's still far too little safety regulation for the sightseeing helicopters.

"The danger is that FAA regulates airspace above 500 feet, so the city and state are prohibited from passing laws that make tourist choppers safer," he added.

What the city can do is not allow tour operators to use city-owned helipads. That's been the argument from those who've complained about excessive helicopter traffic.

The governor last year signed legislation which will force the West 30th street helipad to move out of Hudson River Park, since it's public park space.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.