Debby brings down hundreds of trees, knocks down power lines across Tri-State

The latest on storm clean up aroud the Tri-State area.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Clean-up crews are expected to be across the Tri-State area to pick up any remaining debris left behind from the remnants of Debby.

The major storm brought rain and gusty winds, which knocked down power lines and hundreds of trees.

In Whitestone, Queens, one of those trees came crashing down as a Con Edison worker was responding to the area.

A large branch nearly landed right on top of him but fortunately, he was able to get out of harm's way just in time.

In the Woodlawn section of the Bronx, downed power lines started a small fire after a tree smashed into utility poles.

Despite damage reported across the city, there have been no reports of any widespread power outages or anyone seriously hurt as a result of the storm.

Meanwhile, mass transit options are also working to fully restore operations after Debby snarled movement across numerous service options.

NJ TRANSIT

Rail service on the Morris & Essex and Midtown Direct lines has resumed after workers repaired overhead wire issues. Service along the Gladstone Branch between Summit and Gladstone remains suspended. Shuttle bus service is being provided for riders at these stations.

Metro-North

Service along the Harlem Line is now operating on or close to schedule after crews were able to clear downed trees from the tracks.

Long Island Rail Road

Service has resumed on the LIRR with trains running on special weekend schedules.

Airports

At LaGuardia Airport, most flights are running on or close to schedule.

Newark Airport reports average delays of 15 minutes for both inbound and outbound flights.

At JFK Airport, normal delay times of 15 minutes were reported for inbound and outbound flights.