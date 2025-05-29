MTA worker attacked by suspect with metal pipe at Boerum Hill subway station

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police say a suspect with a metal pipe attacked a 68-year-old MTA worker at a subway station in Brooklyn overnight.

It happened at the Bergen Street F/G station in Boerum Hill just before 12:15 a.m. Thursday.

The suspect swung the metal pipe at the worker but missed. In the ensuing scuffle, the MTA worker was punched and fell to the ground.

The MTA worker was treated for pains to the body at NYU Langone Health-Cobble Hill.

The attacker fled the scene.

This latest incident comes after two recent metal pipe attacks on MTA transit. On May 10, two people were struck on the head with a metal pipe just hours apart while riding MTA buses in the Bronx.

Police do not believe there is a connection between the Bronx suspect and the attacker in the Boerum Hill incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

