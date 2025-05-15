Person shoved onto train tracks at subway station in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A person was pushed onto the tracks at a subway station in Harlem on Thursday.

It happened at the 135th Street station on Malcolm X Boulevard around noon.

The person who was pushed was pulled off the tracks and is being checked out.

No further details have been provided.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

