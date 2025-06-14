Police searching for 6 suspects after man robbed at knifepoint in subway station in Lower Manhattan

Police are searching for six suspects in connection to the robbery.

Police are searching for six suspects in connection to the robbery.

Police are searching for six suspects in connection to the robbery.

Police are searching for six suspects in connection to the robbery.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for the group of suspects wanted for robbing a man at knifepoint in a Manhattan subway station.

The robbery took place around 2:50 a.m. on June 3 at the Chambers Street subway station in Lower Manhattan.

According to the NYPD, a 22-year-old man was standing by the turnstiles at the subway station when six individuals approached him and demanded his belongings. Police say the suspects then proceeded to grab the victim from behind, put a knife to his back while one of them took his phone and debit card.

The group managed to flee the scene on foot traveling westbound on Warren Street. The victim was not injured as a result of the robbery.

Officials say the suspects are described to be men with medium complexion, with one of them last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with a Reebok logo.

Authorities are now trying to determine what led up to the robbery.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.