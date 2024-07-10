New York City straphangers swelter on subway platforms during heat wave

Anthony Carlo has details as commuters struggle with intense heat.

Anthony Carlo has details as commuters struggle with intense heat.

Anthony Carlo has details as commuters struggle with intense heat.

Anthony Carlo has details as commuters struggle with intense heat.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Commuters who depend on the subway system have few options to escape the heat as they wait on sweltering platforms.

Popular Instagram account SubwayCreatures recently asked what New Yorkers think is the hottest station and people had a lot to say -- but 14th Street Union Square, specifically the 4/5/6 platform, was named the most unbearable.

Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Carlo went underground armed with a thermometer on Wednesday where the heat hits you like a ton of bricks.

Straphangers described just how hot the Union Square station felt and did not hold back:

"What hell would probably feel like."

"Like the Sahara desert."

"Like a hotbox. Like a sauna that you didn't ask for or pay for."

"It's oppressive. You can feel it. You're wearing the heat."

A check of the thermometer found it was a whopping 98 degrees on the platform.

The best way to get a little reprieve is to get on an air conditioned subway car, which had a refreshing thermometer reading of 75 degrees. But once the train got back to platform, it was back up to 90 degrees.

Many New Yorkers consider Herald Square to be one of the hottest stations in the summer.

"It's pretty bad, I think they need fans attached to the walls or something like that," one straphanger said.

Others suggested a fan every couple of pillars if overhead air conditioning is not an option.

A handful of stations do have fans: Times Square, Wall Street and Grand Central.

And stations with cooling systems include: 34th Street-Hudson Yards, Grand Central and Lexington Ave-63rd Street.

The MTA says they are not aware of any heat-related issues involving their subway cars or buses and the agency is working on giving riders some relief in subways.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.