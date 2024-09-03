G-train back up and running after summer shutdown for repairs as part of modernization project

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One of the least reliable train lines in the city reopened to riders Tuesday after being shut down all summer for needed repairs.
The G-train that connects Brooklyn to Queens is back online.
A 100-year-old tunnel now has new tracks, new switches, and new signals.
The G-train line just went through a massive modernization project.
Eleven miles of the subway line was rebuilt.
Upgrades now allow the system to change the signals from green to red or red to green.
On the G-train, transponders are being installed along the tracks- allowing trains to be controlled via GPS.
There will be occasional shutdowns on nights and weekends.
There will eventually be Wi-Fi underground.
The entire project will take another three years to be completed, costing $622 million.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.