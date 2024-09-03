G-train back up and running after summer shutdown for repairs as part of modernization project

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One of the least reliable train lines in the city reopened to riders Tuesday after being shut down all summer for needed repairs.

The G-train that connects Brooklyn to Queens is back online.

A 100-year-old tunnel now has new tracks, new switches, and new signals.

The G-train line just went through a massive modernization project.

Eleven miles of the subway line was rebuilt.

Upgrades now allow the system to change the signals from green to red or red to green.

On the G-train, transponders are being installed along the tracks- allowing trains to be controlled via GPS.

There will be occasional shutdowns on nights and weekends.

There will eventually be Wi-Fi underground.

The entire project will take another three years to be completed, costing $622 million.

