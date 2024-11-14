New York City launches new push to hire lifeguards to keep pools, beaches safe for next summer

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City officials gathered in Union Square Park on Thursday to launch a new push to recruit and hire lifeguards for next summer.

Beginning December 8, those interested in the job can start taking the qualifying test to become an NYC Parks lifeguard for the summer 2025 season.

To qualify, prospective applicants must be at least 16 years old and be able to swim 50 yards in 45 seconds or less. If you pass the test, you will begin the lifeguard training course, but if not, there are city programs in place to help those still interested to become a stronger swimmer.

The push to recruit comes as city officials anticipate a lifeguard shortage across the five boroughs. It's a challenge facing towns and cities across the country.

NYC Parks Commissioner Susan Donoghue says there's been a shift in people's working habits.

"Since the pandemic, people want to be able to work from home, people want remote work -- this is not a job you can do remotely," Donoghue said about lifeguarding. "You can't have your phone. You are working 5-6 days a week, it's a tough job. It involves training and involves a lot of work, but the benefits of extraordinary. You are helping New York City and NYC residents have a better quality of life."

At the peak of last summer, there were 930 lifeguards on duty at pools and beaches across the city, but the number needed to be fully-staffed for the season is between 1,200 to 1,400.

The city in the meantime has increased incentives for new recruits and those already working the lifeguard chair. The hourly rate is now $22, up from $20, and there's a $1,000 retention bonus for returning lifeguards.

Rosemary Jordan says she was in her 20s when she took the plunge and became a lifeguard herself.

"I was an exercise physiologist, my masters is in that and then my mentor was like, why don't you get your certification," Jordan said.

Officials say more than 8 million people visited city beaches and pools last summer.

People interested in taking a qualifying test can check out the Become an NYC Parks Lifeguard webpage for more information.

